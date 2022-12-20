Network Security Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical Network Security Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist whose core focus will be on the implementation, management and maintenance of customer ICT networks and security solutions as part of IT Managed Services offering. Your support functions will extend from testing and troubleshooting problems to regular maintenance. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric and preferably possess an IT tertiary qualification with Certifications including CCNA or equivalent; FortiGate NSE4 or equivalent and Cyber Security. You will also need 5+ years’ experience delivery Network Security Services in a customer environment including awareness to strict IT policies and strong Customer Service & SLA Server Delivery.

DUTIES:

Implement, maintain, monitor and manage network security infrastructure and capability (hardware and software solutions).

Analyse and solve common and (some) complex network problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager and Network Security Operations Manager.

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting of network incidents.

Maintain record via timely updates to ITSM, including accurate information pertaining to actions taken, resolution description and resolution date/time.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems, and queries.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company business standards, processes, and procedures.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users and customer IT management.

Resolve all incidents and fulfil all service requests within contracted SLA’s.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Tertiary IT Qualification (preferred).

CCNA or equivalent.

FortiGate NSE4 or equivalent.

Cyber Security Certification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment.

Awareness to strict IT policies.

Customer Service and SLA Service Delivery.

Valid driver’s license and own reliable vehicle.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

