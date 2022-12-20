Scrum Master

Dec 20, 2022

  • Lead multiple sprints for teams using Agile methodology
  • Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
  • Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever
  • Effectively communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress
  • as well as blockages in the on-going sprints.
  • Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to
  • Ensuring code quality is maintained
  • Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams’ work.
  • Accountability: Transition to Agile
  • Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
  • Apply best practices to implement and/or resolve adoption issues
  • Satisfactory resolution of issues raised during transition.
  • Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
  • Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition.
  • Accountability: Leading others and business skills
  • Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in, and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.
  • Making effective use of resources during the sprint to ensure that business objectives are met and deliverables achieved to agreed time, cost and quality.
  • Familiar with the details of at least one business area and has experience of liasing with peers in that area
  • Is respected and consulted by business area peers and seen as a point of contact within the team
  • Is able to teach and coach team members to deeper understanding of Agile
  • Accountability: Delivery Capability
  • Ability to maintain a dialogue in difficult situations
  • Ability to coach team members and product owners in the adoption of Agile
  • Experience in maintaining and supporting multiple sprins
  • Knowledge of major functions and features of workflow analysis tools
  • Resolves major problems and fluently applies escalation and notification procedures for incidents
  • Accountability: Management
  • Adapts style to contribute and enhance overall team performance and works effectively with people across a wide range of disciplines and levels (both internal and external/3rd party suppliers)
  • Experienced at leading or managing a variety of teams and projects.
  • Deals comfortably with ambiguity and uncertainty and is effective when working with unstructured teams, situations and environments
  • Aware of project costs and resources, help in tracking actual against budget and managing the balance of delivery within time/cost/quality constraints
  • Accountability: Application Management
  • Understands how service support applies to own technical function:
  • Has experience of incident & problem management disciplines
  • Has experience of maintaining configuration items, raising changes and planning releases
  • Has good operational knowledge of the service desk and incident systems
  • Has experience in developing and maintaining technical reference documents
  • Familiar with technical documentation standards, guidelines and best practices
  • Working knowledge of scripting/utility tool component, features and facilities

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • MS HYPER
  • CLOUD
  • SCCM
  • AZURE
  • ITIL
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

