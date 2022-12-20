Scrum Master – Gauteng Sandown

- Lead multiple sprints for teams using Agile methodology
- Ensuring SCRUM artefacts are maintained and updated
- Ensuring that sprints are running smoothly and corrective actions taken wherever
- Effectively communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress
- as well as blockages in the on-going sprints.
- Ensuring all change governance and standards are adhered to
- Ensuring code quality is maintained
- Developing plans to ensure delivery of teams’ work.
- Accountability: Transition to Agile
- Understand current development/delivery model and guide teams to adapt agile strategy.
- Apply best practices to implement and/or resolve adoption issues
- Satisfactory resolution of issues raised during transition.
- Support Project/Delivery Manager in planning and transition of releases.
- Providing expert guidance and assistance to colleagues for successful transition.
- Accountability: Leading others and business skills
- Responsibility for supervising, co-ordinating, participating in, and accountable for sprints of teams located at different geographic locations.
- Making effective use of resources during the sprint to ensure that business objectives are met and deliverables achieved to agreed time, cost and quality.
- Familiar with the details of at least one business area and has experience of liasing with peers in that area
- Is respected and consulted by business area peers and seen as a point of contact within the team
- Is able to teach and coach team members to deeper understanding of Agile
- Accountability: Delivery Capability
- Ability to maintain a dialogue in difficult situations
- Ability to coach team members and product owners in the adoption of Agile
- Experience in maintaining and supporting multiple sprins
- Knowledge of major functions and features of workflow analysis tools
- Resolves major problems and fluently applies escalation and notification procedures for incidents
- Accountability: Management
- Adapts style to contribute and enhance overall team performance and works effectively with people across a wide range of disciplines and levels (both internal and external/3rd party suppliers)
- Experienced at leading or managing a variety of teams and projects.
- Deals comfortably with ambiguity and uncertainty and is effective when working with unstructured teams, situations and environments
- Aware of project costs and resources, help in tracking actual against budget and managing the balance of delivery within time/cost/quality constraints
- Accountability: Application Management
- Understands how service support applies to own technical function:
- Has experience of incident & problem management disciplines
- Has experience of maintaining configuration items, raising changes and planning releases
- Has good operational knowledge of the service desk and incident systems
- Has experience in developing and maintaining technical reference documents
- Familiar with technical documentation standards, guidelines and best practices
- Working knowledge of scripting/utility tool component, features and facilities
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- MS HYPER
- CLOUD
- SCCM
- AZURE
- ITIL
- Windows Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma