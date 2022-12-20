Software Developer (ASP.Net MVC 5, ASP.Net Core & C#) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Software Developer with strong ASP.Net Core and C# is sought by a Specialist IT Service Provider to join its team. Your core role will be to define, develop, test, analyse, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes writing, coding, testing, and analyzing software programs and applications. You will also research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the software production life cycle. Applicants will require 3+ years’ web application development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ASP.Net. Your other tech tools should include ASP.Net MVC 5, OOP, TDD, Bootstrap & Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue, Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, Git & Azure DevOps.

DUTIES:

Key Outcomes –

Build high quality and well documented software applications using the Microsoft ASP.Net Platform (MVC 5).

Follow and recommend improvements to the software development lifecycle.

Follow and recommend improvements to the overall DevOps process.

Define, design, develop, integrate, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance software applications.

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization. [80%] – Support, maintain and upgrade software systems built on the Microsoft ASP.Net MVC 5 technology stack. Integrate designs, flows and processes. Industrialize solutions with DevOps. Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data. Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant applications with an eye towards performance optimization. Embrace emerging standards while promoting best practices. Improve quality through application of TDD practices. Write technical software requirements and documentation as needed. [10%] Comfortable troubleshooting critical production issues. [5%] Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies; keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects. [5%] – Pay attention to software development process practiced by the team and help improve it, so we deliver products on time with quality following an agile approach. Evaluate developer code quality and provide input for performance evaluations. Foster a culture of continuous improvement by learning, applying and educating team on software best practices. Help the Software Architect define the future technology stack build on top of Microsoft ASP.Net Core and one of the front-end technologies like Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.



REQUIREMENTS:

Strong preference would be given to individuals that are experienced in ASP.Net, especially ASP.Net MVC 5.

3+ Years’ experience in web application development, specifically HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ASP.Net

Microsoft ASP.Net MVC 5 experience essential.

Solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming using C# in the .NET framework.

Experience/understanding of the following is also required: Dependency Injection, Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) e.g., Entity Framework, Object Mappers (e.g., AutoMapper), Web API, using OData & REST.

Strong front-end development skills using frameworks like Bootstrap & Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.

Experience in Test Driven Development using both front-end and back-end unit testing frameworks.

Experience using cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) beneficial.

Experience in relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, including data modeling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools like Git & Azure DevOps.

Experience in working in Agile teams.

ATTRIBUTES:

Open mindedness and adapting to a variety of opinions and chances in technology.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role.

