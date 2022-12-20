Tech Lead – Full Stack Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our Client is looking for a Tech Lead Full Stack Software Engineer with extensive experience with Web and Mobile Application. Candidate must have a passion for coding and have managed a team. Position based in Gauteng with Remote working option.

Client Details

Our Client is a Global Management Consulting Firm that focuses on providing consultancy services to corporate, local organisations and government entities. Assisting organisations transform their businesses digitally

Description

Role and responsibilities:

Tech Lead will be responsible for employing agile methodologies to provide client with solutions

Combine latest open-source technologies together with traditional enterprise software products

Tech Lead will be a core member of the team and will be responsible for driving the architecture design, and technology decisions for shaping the next generation products for various internal teams

Ensure organisation stay on the leading edge of technology

Lead multiple development teams while delivering best-in-class enterprise-grade software solutions across a breadth of different platforms and technologies

Be flexible and adaptive tech lead, who effectively communicates across a broad range of stakeholder groups from engineers to business users

Effectively lead a project workstream

Travel to clients

Profile

Requirements:

Post graduate Degree / master’s degree / Equivalent work experience

5-8 years’ experience in Software Development

Lead and manage a team and project workstream

Strong application development knowledge of any of the following technologies: JavaScript, React, Android (Kotlin/Java), Swift, MySQL, Ruby on Rails, Java, .Net core, HTML, CSS

Front and back-end technologies – mobile and web development – must be full stack developer

Engineering practice experience such as code refactoring, design patterns, design-driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications, application security, secure coding practice

Demonstrated track record of successfully understanding the business requirements and designing realistic and effective solutions

Knowledge of Agile software development process

Knowledge of agile testing approaches such as unit, integration and end-to-end testing

Familiarity with testing frameworks such as RSpec, JUnit or Selenium

Good working knowledge of at least one cloud-based hosting platform such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Working knowledge of continuous integration and delivery/deployment tools like CircleCI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps Services, Bamboo or TeamCity

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization

Willing to travel up to 80%

Fluent in English

Information delivery, architecture and project experience

DevOps

Excellent communication and leadership skills

Strong problem solving, innovative and analytical skills

Consultancy background would be advantageous

Background in Telecommunication, Financial Services, IT Consultancy Firms

Job Offer

Benefits:

Company based in Gauteng but option to work remote

Must be willing to travel to clients based in Gauteng and EMEA Regions

Market related salary

About The Employer:

Specialized Consultancy Firm

