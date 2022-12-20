Tech Lead – Full Stack Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Dec 20, 2022

Our Client is looking for a Tech Lead Full Stack Software Engineer with extensive experience with Web and Mobile Application. Candidate must have a passion for coding and have managed a team. Position based in Gauteng with Remote working option.

Client Details

Our Client is a Global Management Consulting Firm that focuses on providing consultancy services to corporate, local organisations and government entities. Assisting organisations transform their businesses digitally

Description

Role and responsibilities:

  • Tech Lead will be responsible for employing agile methodologies to provide client with solutions
  • Combine latest open-source technologies together with traditional enterprise software products
  • Tech Lead will be a core member of the team and will be responsible for driving the architecture design, and technology decisions for shaping the next generation products for various internal teams
  • Ensure organisation stay on the leading edge of technology
  • Lead multiple development teams while delivering best-in-class enterprise-grade software solutions across a breadth of different platforms and technologies
  • Be flexible and adaptive tech lead, who effectively communicates across a broad range of stakeholder groups from engineers to business users
  • Effectively lead a project workstream
  • Travel to clients

Profile

Requirements:

  • Post graduate Degree / master’s degree / Equivalent work experience
  • 5-8 years’ experience in Software Development
  • Lead and manage a team and project workstream
  • Strong application development knowledge of any of the following technologies: JavaScript, React, Android (Kotlin/Java), Swift, MySQL, Ruby on Rails, Java, .Net core, HTML, CSS
  • Front and back-end technologies – mobile and web development – must be full stack developer
  • Engineering practice experience such as code refactoring, design patterns, design-driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications, application security, secure coding practice
  • Demonstrated track record of successfully understanding the business requirements and designing realistic and effective solutions
  • Knowledge of Agile software development process
  • Knowledge of agile testing approaches such as unit, integration and end-to-end testing
  • Familiarity with testing frameworks such as RSpec, JUnit or Selenium
  • Good working knowledge of at least one cloud-based hosting platform such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud
  • Working knowledge of continuous integration and delivery/deployment tools like CircleCI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps Services, Bamboo or TeamCity
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and effectively with people at all levels in an organization
  • Willing to travel up to 80%
  • Fluent in English
  • Information delivery, architecture and project experience
  • DevOps
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills
  • Strong problem solving, innovative and analytical skills
  • Consultancy background would be advantageous
  • Background in Telecommunication, Financial Services, IT Consultancy Firms

Job Offer

Benefits:

Company based in Gauteng but option to work remote

Must be willing to travel to clients based in Gauteng and EMEA Regions

Market related salary

About The Employer:

Specialized Consultancy Firm

