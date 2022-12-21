Project Manager

Project Manager – Shopfitting Industry – Montague Gardens, Cape Town

Our large client, based in Montague Gardens Cape Town is currently looking for a multi-skilled Project Manager, to employ as soon as possible.

MUST COME FROM THE SHOPFITTING INDUSTRY/ BACKGROUND TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

The Company: A privately owned business, established in 1997. Over the years, innovation and product development has seen the business expand its product offering to include a wide range of retail and POS solutions.

The Position: We’re looking for a Project Manager. The pay range on offer is R50 000.00 to R60 000.00 Basic Per Month + Benefits

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Shopfitting experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Project Manager Qualification

Previous working experience as a Project Manager within Shopfitting Industry

5+ Years’ experience

Project Management

Staff supervision

Problem solving skills and ability to think algorithmically

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

South African with a valid South African ID

Experience with SolidWorks

CAD – able to read CAD drawings (need to assemble onsite)

Cabinet making and assembling

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Responsibilities include full turn-key shopfitting, including shopfronts and fixtures from design to manufacture

Day-to-Day management of site teams (mostly mobile)

Main point of communication between office and on-site teams in relaying communication around scheduling, timelines, budgets and general programming

Administratively strong in self managing project management administrative elements (Schedules, Cost reports, progress reports, performance metrics)

Host daily stand up scrum meetings in outline of a general waterfall approach to all projects

Maintain consistent in person site reviews in signing off on progress stages within each projects timeline

Site scope is mainly related to aesthetics and finishes (Painting and coating, waterproofing, damp proofing, build works, office refurbishments, retail and showrooms)

Attend on site quoting reviews for purely obtaining on site measurements and information to be communicated to the office for quoting purposes – For the Aesthetics sector of the business only

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

