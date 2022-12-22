Vantage announces second Joburg campus

Vantage Data Centres has announced the construction of a second campus (JNB2) in Johannesburg.

The JNB2 Isando campus is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, the greater Johannesburg Metropol’s trade and industry hub, and approximately 17km from Vantage’s growing JNB1 Midrand campus. JNB2 is sited near the OR Tambo International Airport and less than two kilometers from the NAPAfrica neutral Internet eXchange in a region that serves as the cloud on-ramp for several large technology companies.

“South Africa continues to be a cornerstone for Vantage’s EMEA growth outside of continental Europe,” says Antoine Boniface, president of Vantage Data Centers, EMEA. “Investing in a second campus is a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers who have business requirements to be in this high-demand market.”

The first building of the JNB2 campus will consist of a 20MW, 33 000 square metres, two-story data centre and will be operational in mid-2024. Vantage is repurposing a portion of an existing warehouse for the initial phase, reducing the embodied carbon of the development.

Many features of JNB2 are based on Vantage’s standardised campus blueprint, emphasising sustainable construction practices. This includes offering renewable energy options through a recent Power Purchase Agreement with SolarAfrica, limiting carbon footprints, maintaining energy efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and minimising the use of water.

The first data centre on the JNB2 campus will be cooled using a highly efficient, closed-loop chilled water system generated through air-cooled chillers. An integrated economiser capability will allow reduced compressor energy based on outside ambient temperature. This allows Vantage to take advantage of cooler seasonal temperatures to minimise resource usage. Customers will benefit from power provided by the Municipality of Ekurhuleni, combined with a dedicated on-site, high-voltage substation.

Campus security remains a priority for Vantage, and the company’s hallmark security measures include an on-site security operations centre with 24x7x365 patrols, perimeter security, CCTV on all access points, and multi-level authentication and access controls for employees, customers and visitors.

The new data centre will provide dedicated offices and workspaces, break areas, conference rooms, meeting spaces and secure storage areas.