.Net Developer

We are looking to hire a .Net Developer on a contract basis for our client in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Tertiary IT Degree

Experience Required:

C# (.Net Core/.Net 5),

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Rest APIs

Cloud (AWS)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

A full stack dev, with a lean toward back-end development.

.Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development).

We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances).

Is comfortable with building REST APIs.

Has used Test-Driven Development before.

Basic SQL skills.

Exposure to Entity Framework.

Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server.

Front-end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly).

Working with Git version control.

AWS Microservices implementation.

Work Environment:

Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

