.Net Developer

Dec 23, 2022

We are looking to hire a .Net Developer on a contract basis for our client in Cape Town.

This is a hybrid work opportunity.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Degree

Experience Required:

  • C# (.Net Core/.Net 5),

  • SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

  • Rest APIs

  • Cloud (AWS)

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • A full stack dev, with a lean toward back-end development.

  • .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development).

  • We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances).

  • Is comfortable with building REST APIs.

  • Has used Test-Driven Development before.

  • Basic SQL skills.

  • Exposure to Entity Framework.

  • Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server.

  • Front-end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly).

  • Working with Git version control.

  • AWS Microservices implementation.

Work Environment:

  • Hybrid work model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

