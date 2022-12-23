We are looking to hire a .Net Developer on a contract basis for our client in Cape Town.
This is a hybrid work opportunity.
Qualification Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Tertiary IT Degree
Experience Required:
- C# (.Net Core/.Net 5),
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Rest APIs
- Cloud (AWS)
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- A full stack dev, with a lean toward back-end development.
- .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development).
- We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances).
- Is comfortable with building REST APIs.
- Has used Test-Driven Development before.
- Basic SQL skills.
- Exposure to Entity Framework.
- Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server.
- Front-end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly).
- Working with Git version control.
- AWS Microservices implementation.
Work Environment:
- Hybrid work model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML