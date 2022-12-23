Server Specialist

Dec 23, 2022

Server Specialist (T2)

Requirements / Experience

  • Server 2012R2/ 2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
  • Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
  • Any Azure exams would be an advantage
  • Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage
  • Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage

At least 5 years’ experience in all of the above fields as this is what will be required to manage onsite servers, also experience in Hyper-V clustering would be a advantage
Technical requirements of the role

  • General technical support
  • Provide full hardware level support on servers
  • Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)
  • Infrastructure management
  • Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3
  • Creation of users on Apple & Windows platforms
  • Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains
  • Support on both Apple Mac & Windows end-user devices
  • Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server
  • Setup scripts for mapping network drives
  • Office 365 support
  • Setting up VPN connections on workstations
  • Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.
  • Enterprise printer setup & managing Papercut -(printer software)
  • Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing)
  • Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces
  • SAN storage – Entire spectrum & Understanding of zoning
  • Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.
  • Setting up of phones
  • Veeam Server Backups
  • Mobile device management (Manage Engine)
  • Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall
  • Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.
  • This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction

Other administrative requirements of the role

  • Must be familiar with POPIA
  • Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis
  • Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am
  • Ticket management
  • Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client
  • Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket
  • Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally
  • Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes
  • Calendar to be reviewed frequently throughout the day to ensure that scheduled tickets are attended to
  • Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur
  • Activities to be used for ad-hoc instances that don’t necessary require a service ticket
  • Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise
  • KPI
  • You are required to complete your KPI on a monthly basis.
  • Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month
  • All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due

Desired Skills:

  • MCSA
  • Check point
  • Veamm
  • Server backup
  • Mimecast

About The Employer:

– Long standing success
– Client Centric
– Passionate about Team Work

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • Medical

