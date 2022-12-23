Server Specialist (T2)
Requirements / Experience
- Server 2012R2/ 2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
- Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)
- Any Azure exams would be an advantage
- Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage
- Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage
At least 5 years’ experience in all of the above fields as this is what will be required to manage onsite servers, also experience in Hyper-V clustering would be a advantage
Technical requirements of the role
- General technical support
- Provide full hardware level support on servers
- Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)
- Infrastructure management
- Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3
- Creation of users on Apple & Windows platforms
- Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains
- Support on both Apple Mac & Windows end-user devices
- Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server
- Setup scripts for mapping network drives
- Office 365 support
- Setting up VPN connections on workstations
- Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.
- Enterprise printer setup & managing Papercut -(printer software)
- Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing)
- Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces
- SAN storage – Entire spectrum & Understanding of zoning
- Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.
- Setting up of phones
- Veeam Server Backups
- Mobile device management (Manage Engine)
- Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall
- Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.
- This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction
Other administrative requirements of the role
- Must be familiar with POPIA
- Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis
- Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am
- Ticket management
- Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client
- Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket
- Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally
- Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes
- Calendar to be reviewed frequently throughout the day to ensure that scheduled tickets are attended to
- Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur
- Activities to be used for ad-hoc instances that don’t necessary require a service ticket
- Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise
- KPI
- You are required to complete your KPI on a monthly basis.
- Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month
- All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due
Desired Skills:
- MCSA
- Check point
- Veamm
- Server backup
- Mimecast
About The Employer:
– Long standing success
– Client Centric
– Passionate about Team Work
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical