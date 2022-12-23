Server Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston East

Server Specialist (T2)

Requirements / Experience

Server 2012R2/ 2016 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

Office 365 – MCSA at minimum (must provide proof of Microsoft transcript)

Any Azure exams would be an advantage

Any SQL Server exams would be an advantage

Any Mimecast exams would be an advantage

At least 5 years’ experience in all of the above fields as this is what will be required to manage onsite servers, also experience in Hyper-V clustering would be a advantage

Technical requirements of the role

General technical support

Provide full hardware level support on servers

Provide full hardware level support on workstations (Extensive Mac experience)

Infrastructure management

Troubleshooting of server faults/failures and escalation to T3

Creation of users on Apple & Windows platforms

Joining workstations to Active Directory managed domains

Support on both Apple Mac & Windows end-user devices

Basic SQL knowledge – Creating new instances on SQL server

Setup scripts for mapping network drives

Office 365 support

Setting up VPN connections on workstations

Basic troubleshooting of VPN server faults.

Enterprise printer setup & managing Papercut -(printer software)

Symantec troubleshoot (installation, troubleshoot, licensing)

Mimecast: Create rules and policies, Archiving and Signatures, mail traces

SAN storage – Entire spectrum & Understanding of zoning

Extensive knowledge on SAN devices and how they interconnect.

Setting up of phones

Veeam Server Backups

Mobile device management (Manage Engine)

Basic understanding of Check Point Firewall

Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer services.

This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction

Other administrative requirements of the role

Must be familiar with POPIA

Afterhours work is a requirement on an adhoc basis

Time sheets to be submitted every Monday morning by 10:00am

Ticket management

Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client

Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket

Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally

Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes

Calendar to be reviewed frequently throughout the day to ensure that scheduled tickets are attended to

Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur

Activities to be used for ad-hoc instances that don’t necessary require a service ticket

Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise

KPI

You are required to complete your KPI on a monthly basis.

Maintaining KPI scores above 85% every month

All backing information will be supplied before the completion is due

Desired Skills:

MCSA

Check point

Veamm

Server backup

Mimecast

About The Employer:

– Long standing success

– Client Centric

– Passionate about Team Work

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical

Learn more/Apply for this position