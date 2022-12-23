Amazing opportunity in the insurance industry available for a Tax Analyst!!!
Job Description
This concern dominating in the insurance industry is on the lookout for a number crunching tech savvy individual to join their finance department as a Tax Business Analyst. The suitable candidate will need to have a keen interest in business systems and analysis.
This role is suitable for a tenacious professional that has very strong analytical and logical problem -solving skills, investigative in nature and Tax savvy.
The key responsibilities for this role will include:
- Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and systems
- Business analysis
- Conduct a thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions
- Ensure the successful implementation of new functionalities
The requirements:
Qualification:
- Completed relevant degree
- Completion of an International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) certification
Experience:
- 5 years’ analysis experience, ideally in investment, asset management or financial planning contexts
- Previous API development and implementation experience
Skills Required:
- Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills with attention to detail is essential
- Ability to understand technical system design, and the application of detailed technical knowledge to meet business requirements
- Ability and keen desire to learn new technical skills
- Passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking
