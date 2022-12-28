About the Position
- CNC Programmer/toolmaker for precision manufacturer
- troubleshooting issues during the manufacturing process
- choosing and loading the correct cutting tools for the job
- adjusting machine settings to the desired product specifications
Requirements:
- close tolerances and quality of work assential
- edge cam experience preffered
- 5 years programming experience on cnc machines and cnc lather
- experience on conventional milling machines and lathes an advantage
- ability to read and interpret design blueprints
- extensive experience with computer modelling software
- strong attention to detail
- ability to stand for extended periods
Desired Skills:
- tool holding
- Milling
- Lathe
- CNC programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Engineering company in the East Rand