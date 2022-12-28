cnc programmer – Gauteng Benoni

Dec 28, 2022

About the Position

  • CNC Programmer/toolmaker for precision manufacturer
  • troubleshooting issues during the manufacturing process
  • choosing and loading the correct cutting tools for the job
  • adjusting machine settings to the desired product specifications

Requirements:

  • close tolerances and quality of work assential
  • edge cam experience preffered
  • 5 years programming experience on cnc machines and cnc lather
  • experience on conventional milling machines and lathes an advantage
  • ability to read and interpret design blueprints
  • extensive experience with computer modelling software
  • strong attention to detail
  • ability to stand for extended periods

Desired Skills:

  • tool holding
  • Milling
  • Lathe
  • CNC programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Engineering company in the East Rand

