Senior Developer

The following requirements are Essential

Degree in Information Technology (IT)

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

5-10 years’ experience as a software developer

Financial or Capital Market experience

Full stack C# programmer

Object oriented programming C#

Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)

Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)

Experience in DevOps environment and tools

Source code repository management incl. version control

Solid understanding of .Net Framework

Entity framework and MVC working knowledge

A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification

Desired Skills:

Full Stak C#

REST

JSON

MYSQL

SQL

DevOps

.Net

Finacial Markets

Capital Markets

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position