Senior Developer

The following requirements are Essential
- Degree in Information Technology (IT)
- 5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
- 5-10 years’ experience as a software developer
- Financial or Capital Market experience
- Full stack C# programmer
- Object oriented programming C#
- Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)
- Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)
- Experience in DevOps environment and tools
- Source code repository management incl. version control
- Solid understanding of .Net Framework
- Entity framework and MVC working knowledge
A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification
About The Employer:
Financial Services