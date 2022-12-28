Senior Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Dec 28, 2022

The following requirements are Essential

  • Degree in Information Technology (IT)
  • 5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
  • 5-10 years’ experience as a software developer
  • Financial or Capital Market experience
  • Full stack C# programmer
  • Object oriented programming C#
  • Strong experience in Data (MySQL / SQL)
  • Use of Web Services (REST & JSON)
  • Experience in DevOps environment and tools
  • Source code repository management incl. version control
  • Solid understanding of .Net Framework
  • Entity framework and MVC working knowledge

A plus if you have an AWS or Azure Developer Certification

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stak C#
  • REST
  • JSON
  • MYSQL
  • SQL
  • DevOps
  • .Net
  • Finacial Markets
  • Capital Markets

About The Employer:

Financial Services

