YouTube removed 5,8m channels in Q3 2022

Google’s video platform YouTube removed a record 5,8-million channels last quarter, according to Atlas VPN analysis.

Prior to Q3 2022, the highest volume of removed channels was recorded during the third quarter of 2021, at 4,8-million terminations.

Over 91.2% of all removed channels last quarter were flagged as either misleading, participating in scams, or simply spamming.

The number of channels removed in Q3 2022 increased by 1,8-million compared to Q2, representing a growth of 46%.

The figures were extracted from the YouTube Community Guidelines enforcement report.

Another 194 000 channels, or 3,3% of the total, were terminated due to breaking YouTube’s community guidelines by showcasing nude or sexual content.

An official statement by YouTube notes that the high volume of terminated channels might be due to the actions they have taken to preserve their workforce and cut in-office staffing in response to Covid-19.

When YouTube deletes a channel, all of its videos are removed as well. Together with 5,8-million channels, due to channel-level suspension, more than 5,6-million videos were removed in the third quarter of 2022.

One country stands above the rest in terms of the volume of recordings terminated. Throughout Q3 2022, as many as 1,7-million videos originating from India were deleted. The second country on the list — Indonesia, saw 629 000 videos removed.

The US stands in third place, with 534 000 removals. Brazil (276 000) and Russia (218 000) round up the top five countries in terms of deleted Youtube videos as a result of overstepping community guidelines.

Video and channel removal reasons differ completely.

While 91,2% of channels were removed due to spamming, misleading, and scams, only 3,9% of videos were removed based on these grounds.

In contrast, the largest portion of videos were terminated due to child safety concerns, totaling 2-million videos deleted, comprising 36% of the total.