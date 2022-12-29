Bitcoin balances touch 5-year low

Bitcoin balances on exchanges dropped to a five-year low of 2,2-billion as traders attempted to limit their exposure to further losses, according to StockApps.com.

Regulators have begun investigating the alleged misappropriation of customer funds by FTX and its trading affiliate, Alameda Research.

These investigations have caused banks to become increasingly wary of dealing with crypto-related businesses, resulting in credit lines being pulled and accounts frozen.

The FTX debacle has put the entire crypto industry under the spotlight. It is now up to companies such as Binance and Crypto.com to prove that they can manage their funds responsibly and not succumb to the same fate as FTX.