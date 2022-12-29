Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Fourways

A growing Fintech organisation has an urgent vacancy open for an independent working Business Analyst.
This role involves creating Business Cases, Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
and Product Requirements Specification (PRS) as part of a team working on the latest solutions for the financial services and banking industries.
Minimum Requirements:
– At least 3 years of experience as a BA with previous exposure in the banking or payments industries.
– Knowledge of ITIL, SQL, UML, XML, OO
– Experience in Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML and process design
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- JAD
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- As-is process
- Requirement Gathering
- Workshops
- CBAP
- Workshop Facilitation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
A growing fintech company, that works internationally to deliver solutions in the financial services sectors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund