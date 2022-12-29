Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Fourways

A growing Fintech organisation has an urgent vacancy open for an independent working Business Analyst.

This role involves creating Business Cases, Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

and Product Requirements Specification (PRS) as part of a team working on the latest solutions for the financial services and banking industries.

Minimum Requirements:

– At least 3 years of experience as a BA with previous exposure in the banking or payments industries.

– Knowledge of ITIL, SQL, UML, XML, OO

– Experience in Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML and process design

Desired Skills:

SQL

JAD

Business analysis

Process Modelling

As-is process

Requirement Gathering

Workshops

CBAP

Workshop Facilitation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A growing fintech company, that works internationally to deliver solutions in the financial services sectors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

