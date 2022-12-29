IT Support (Level 2 with MSP Exp)

Dec 29, 2022

One of our US based clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 & 3 IT support technician to work with them.

(Core hours are 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am SAST : Mo-Fri & standby, after hours when required)

You will work with the team of IT support technicians and become part of a diverse company and culture that you can be a part of.

The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. This dedicated individual possesses the ability to maintain well-balanced order in a highly demanding and time-critical environment. Level 2 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.

Duties And Responsibilities:

The IT Support Technician will interface with management and client users.

Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

  • Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude
  • Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate
  • Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer
  • Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved
  • Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement
  • Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations
  • Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments
  • Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities
  • Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested
  • Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

  • Outstanding customer service skills
  • Strong verbal communication and listening skills
  • Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.
  • Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS
  • Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP
  • Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge
  • Knowl-edge of network theory and architecture
  • Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups
  • Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail
  • Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team
  • Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations

Experience

  • Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)
  • Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate
  • Demonstrated success in Information Technology
  • Preferred A+/ Net+/ and Security+ Certifications
  • Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA
  • Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of all activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job.
Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time, with or without notice.

*Background checks to be done.

*Background checks to be done.

Desired Skills:

  • Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)
  • Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate
  • Demonstrated success in Information Technology
  • Preferred A+/ Net+/ and Security+ Certifications
  • Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA
  • Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA
  • MS365
  • Servers
  • AD
  • DNS
  • DHCP
  • Micorsoft/OS operating systems
  • IT hardware/laptops/servers/switches etc
  • Team Player

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work from home

