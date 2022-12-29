IT Technician X2 (3 months contract) – Gauteng Benoni

Dec 29, 2022

IT Technician – 3 months contract

  • Installation of PC hardware
  • Check and maintain computer hardware such as mouses and keyboards
  • Install, configure and manage software and their functions according to specifications
  • Develop and maintain local networks
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer system

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Degree in Computer Science, engineering or similar relevant field
  • Previous working experience as IT Technician for (x) year(s)
  • Problem solver and attention to details
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware
  • Vmware
  • CompTIA A+
  • 1st Line
  • Desktop PC
  • Remote support
  • PC installation
  • Remote Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Transport / Logistics Company based in Benoni

