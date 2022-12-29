IT Technician X2 (3 months contract) – Gauteng Benoni

IT Technician – 3 months contract
- Installation of PC hardware
- Check and maintain computer hardware such as mouses and keyboards
- Install, configure and manage software and their functions according to specifications
- Develop and maintain local networks
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer system
Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree in Computer Science, engineering or similar relevant field
- Previous working experience as IT Technician for (x) year(s)
- Problem solver and attention to details
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- Vmware
- CompTIA A+
- 1st Line
- Desktop PC
- Remote support
- PC installation
- Remote Troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Transport / Logistics Company based in Benoni