Data Supervisor (4 Months Contract) Medical Entomology

Main purpose of the job:
- To design, develop, and maintain a database system for the Sterile Insect Technique project and support the PI with general project administration
Location:
- 01 Modderfontein Road, Sandringham, Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
Office Management & Administration
- Coordinating and managing meetings, and conference room bookings for international/external stakeholder meetings
- Maintaining project files, including vendor files, and other files related to the project
- Receiving, recording, and allocating mosquito specimens to the Laboratory Supervisor for further processing
- Assisting with purchasing project supplies, equipment, and furniture
Data Management
- Timeously recording of data gathered during entomological surveillance, mosquito production, and QC activities
- Keeping key personnel informed by preparing reports on project performance and problems
- Conduct training programs for staff on database development and maintenance procedures
Research and Development
- Perform field/Laboratory work as and when required
- Participate in continuous research and development for the project
Required minimum education and training:
- BSc Honours (IT related Degree is an added advantage)
Required minimum work experience:
- 2 years experience in Entomology database in Mosquito/Insect production
- 2 years experience in Administration
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Computer skills, especially in Excel and Access
- Good administrative skills
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to deal with people at different levels
- Good analytical skills
- Ability to work under pressure, and able to multitask
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Knowledge of mosquito-based database
- Be able to work independently as well as in a team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 04 January 2023.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
Please note:
- Our Client, WHC, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
- WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Computing
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.