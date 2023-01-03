AWS Software Developer (0660) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 3, 2023

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer with AWS Experience (Senior)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS Experience
  • Strong Java skills
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Full-Stack skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • DevOps Experience.
  • Python or any other programming language
  • Any of Angular/React

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with
  • the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally
  • 3-4 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • The Customer and Product Intelligence Center (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products and competitors.
  • You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application

Desired Skills:

  • Angular React
  • AWS
  • Full Stack
  • Python
  • DevOps

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid Model

