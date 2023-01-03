Cloud Java Developer (Senior) (0257) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Title (Role Level): Cloud Java Developer (Senior) (0257)

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

C# / JAVA EE / JAVA

Extensive development experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

GIT

SAP Integration

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr

Desired Skills:

JAVA

JAVA EE

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

