Frontend Developer (Angular 0616) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 3, 2023

Role Title (Role Level): Frontend Angular Developer (Advanced) (0616)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Angular
  • HTML5, Typescript and CSS
  • Npm Package Manager
  • RXJS
  • REST (CRUD)
  • Bootstrap
  • Build tools and pipelines
  • Unit testing with JEST
  • NGRX (& ngrx Store)
  • RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
  • Git
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
  • UX Experience
  • AWS Cloud, Docker, Spring Boot, Open Shift
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • Build Tools (Angular CLI/Maven/
  • Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • JQuery
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

  • We are looking for a UI Front End Developer who will join the cloud migration project within the Shopfloor domain specifically.

  • Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich.
  • Working in an integrated Agile
  • Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements).
  • Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc)
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Business & IT Product Owners
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards
  • System testing
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Stress Testing
  • Experience with Penetration testing and compliance
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Support existing solutions, DevOps

Applications submissions: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Angular HTML5
  • Typescript and CSS Npm Package Manager RXJS REST (CRUD) Bootstrap Build tools and pipelines Unit testing with JEST NGRX (& ngrx Store) RESTful (Swagger
  • Open API) Git

