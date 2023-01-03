Frontend Developer (Angular 0616) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Title (Role Level): Frontend Angular Developer (Advanced) (0616)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Angular
- HTML5, Typescript and CSS
- Npm Package Manager
- RXJS
- REST (CRUD)
- Bootstrap
- Build tools and pipelines
- Unit testing with JEST
- NGRX (& ngrx Store)
- RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
- Git
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools
- UX Experience
- AWS Cloud, Docker, Spring Boot, Open Shift
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- Build Tools (Angular CLI/Maven/
- Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JQuery
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED FOR THE ROLE?
-
Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
-
We are looking for a UI Front End Developer who will join the cloud migration project within the Shopfloor domain specifically.
- Development of features in collaboration with external design and development partners in Munich.
- Working in an integrated Agile
- Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements (Refinements).
- Take part in Agile Meetings (Stand-Up, Refinements etc)
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to Business & IT Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements and standards
- System testing
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Stress Testing
- Experience with Penetration testing and compliance
- Development of backend and frontend user stories
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via MS Teams. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Applications submissions: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Angular HTML5
- Typescript and CSS Npm Package Manager RXJS REST (CRUD) Bootstrap Build tools and pipelines Unit testing with JEST NGRX (& ngrx Store) RESTful (Swagger
- Open API) Git