Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Title (Role Level): Fullstack Developer (Senior)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025
Back End: Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ
Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket
Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. JUnit
Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or AZURE
Databases: SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Databases: NoSql (Mongo)
Containers: Kubernetes, docker
Content Management systems e.g.: Documentum, SharePoint, Nuxeo etc.
Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured
Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management
Security Certification/Skills
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
Relevant IT Degree
3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives
Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation
Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility. Plan work-effort as part
Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordan hr . co . za
Desired Skills:
- Java Quarkus or Spring Framework
- Docker Containers
- REST
- SOAP
- Kafka or IBM MQ Front End: HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Angular CI/CD: Version Control
- Build and Deployment Pipelines
- Jenkins
- GITHUB
- BitBucket Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. JUnit Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or AZURE Databases SQL (Oracle/Postgress)
- JDBC