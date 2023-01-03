Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Title (Role Level): Fullstack Developer (Senior)

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

Back End: Java Quarkus or Spring Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Kafka or IBM MQ

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Jenkins, GITHUB, BitBucket

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. JUnit

Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or AZURE

Databases: SQL (Oracle/Postgress), JDBC

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Databases: NoSql (Mongo)

Containers: Kubernetes, docker

Content Management systems e.g.: Documentum, SharePoint, Nuxeo etc.

Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured

Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management

Security Certification/Skills

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility. Plan work-effort as part

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordan hr . co . za

Desired Skills:

Java Quarkus or Spring Framework

Docker Containers

REST

SOAP

Kafka or IBM MQ Front End: HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular CI/CD: Version Control

Build and Deployment Pipelines

Jenkins

GITHUB

BitBucket Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. JUnit Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or AZURE Databases SQL (Oracle/Postgress)

JDBC

Learn more/Apply for this position