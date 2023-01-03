Intel platform sets overclocking frequency record

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family has overtaken the longstanding processor overclocking frequency world record. In less than three months, the Intel Core i9-13900K has twice set the frequency overclocking world record.

The ASUS overclocking team officially set a new world record for overclocking, pushing the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K past the 9 gigahertz barrier to 9.008 GHz.

Additionally, the team set new records in PIFAST (6.85 seconds) and SUPERPI 1M (3.822 seconds).

Combining the Core i9-13900K with the ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX – and a healthy dose of liquid helium – the ASUS overclocking team became the latest to showcase the overclocking performance in Intel’s unlocked processors.