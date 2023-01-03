IT Field Support Technician

Jan 3, 2023

MUST BE: Mobile and have a reliable car, Valid driver’s License, Live in Limpopo.
Role:

  • Troubleshoot/Identify and resolve hardware, software, application and operating system issues at customer sites.
  • Install and configure end users’ computers and required peripherals.
  • Provide Technical support and maintenance to end users;
  • Coordination of multiple procedures or systems;
  • Administrative support – planning, scheduling and coordination of processes and systems
  • Maintain IT Inventory of hardware, software and resources;
  • Provide training to new users of existing Technology;
  • Provide technical assistance – Monitoring and managing Local Area Network (LAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN).
  • Onsite repairs on Hardware and assisting Remote engineers.

Job Requirements:

  • National Certificate/Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent.
  • +5 years’ functional experience working in an IT Field environment providing IT Technical support services onsite to customers.
  • IT Certificates in N+, A+, MCSE or equivalent will be an added advantage.
  • Problem solving and analysis.
  • Completing logistics, admin on time and call closure on customer apps.
  • Good understanding of the technical aspects of IT goods & services
  • Good understanding of OHS
  • Must have a smart phone and agree to tracking
  • Must be willing to work on alternate weekends and afterhours as part of Standby agreement.
  • Certification in Dell, Lenovo, HP, Lexmark, etc…. will be an advantage.
  • Repairing Laptops and Desktops.

Desired Skills:

  • N+
  • A+
  • Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *