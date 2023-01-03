Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Qualities that we’re looking for include:
? Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.
? Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
? Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence, and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
? Sound understanding of computer science.
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
Key Skills (or equivalent):
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
- Typescript
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
