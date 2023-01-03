Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160)

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160)

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

? Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.

? Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.

? Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence, and delivering solutions that you are proud of.

? Sound understanding of computer science.

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Typescript

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT/Business Degree

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr

Desired Skills:

