Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160)

Jan 3, 2023

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer – Digital Twin (0160)
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Qualities that we’re looking for include:
? Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long term impact, then turning to code details.
? Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
? Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence, and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
? Sound understanding of computer science.

  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • MongoDB Exposure
  • AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
  • TypeScript, NodeJS
  • Atlassian APIs
  • Typescript

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr

Desired Skills:

  • MongoDB Exposure AWS services (e.g.
  • SNS
  • SQS
  • S3
  • ECS
  • Lambda
  • KMS
  • Secret Manager
  • CloudWatch
  • CDK
  • IAM) TypeScript
  • NodeJS Atlassian APIs Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *