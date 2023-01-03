Software Engineer – Splunk (1550) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 3, 2023

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of BI Tools
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
  • Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
  • Skill: Splunk
  • Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards
  • Implements integration with external systems
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
  • Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
  • Participates in the devops activities
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Builds advanced visualizations
  • JavaScript and/or other programming languages

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 4 years of experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Cribl
  • Powershell
  • Python
  • Linux
  • AmazonWeb
  • SPL
  • Splunk Data Ingest

