Software Engineer – Splunk (1550)

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk
Hybrid Role – Gauteng
FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of BI Tools
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: Splunk
- Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards
- Implements integration with external systems
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software
- Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
- Participates in the devops activities
- Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Builds advanced visualizations
- JavaScript and/or other programming languages
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 4 years of experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Cribl
- Powershell
- Python
- Linux
- AmazonWeb
- SPL
- Splunk Data Ingest