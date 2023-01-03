Software Engineer – Splunk (1550)

Role Title (Role Level): Software Engineer (Senior) Splunk

Hybrid Role – Gauteng

FTC: Contract Start Date – Immediate – Contract End Date – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of BI Tools

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency, and threat awareness.

Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions

Skill: Splunk

Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards

Implements integration with external systems

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software

Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience

Participates in the devops activities

Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required – NEED

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands – NEED

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Builds advanced visualizations

JavaScript and/or other programming languages

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 4 years of experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Applications Submissions: ChantelleT @ jordanhr

