Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Solution Architect you will:

Define initiatives and projects to develop new Solution Architecture materials.

Review solution architectures against compliance with existing IT standards. Evaluate the strategic contribution of applications under your portfolio and ensure alignment with overall IT strategies and architectures.

Define architectural solution and designs in the context of the work executed under your designated business domain.

Take ownership of one or more systems from an architectural and solution design perspective.

Engage with IT and Business stakeholders to materialize business needs and requirements into well-defined designs and architectures.

Provide solutions that solve today’s problem without losing track of the strategic vision and technical roadmaps.

Keep up to date with technology and cloud trends.

Works as part of a wider team of enterprise, solution, data and platform architects reporting to the Director of Architecture.

Role and responsibilities

Ownership over our Clients solution architecture landscape as well as the tactical and strategic roadmap in this area

Define the solution architecture for systems to meet business requirements while aligned with the solution and enterprise architecture roadmap for our Client.

Produce design collateral (mainly technical designs) at pace, efficiently, of excellent quality and ensure the subsequent developments fulfil the business strategy

Assume responsibility for the design and communication of the solution architecture for those systems and their technical roadmap

Interact with the systems development and operational teams to new developments comply with architectural strategy Qualifications /Skills / Experience

Extensive experience working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions and interfaces across in-house and vendorsupplied [URL Removed] experience architecting/designing large-scale software

Architectural skillso Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus on Azure.? General knowledge and experience in cloud infrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solution architecture designso Experience in event driven architectures.o Demonstratable experience with best practices and design patterns. ? When designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices? When designing internal services low level implementationo Solid OO design principles and IT best practiceso Solid knowledge of Rest API design (GraphQL is a desirable plus)

Software Development background (this role does not involve development; the knowledge is required to inform the design choices)

o Extensive experience in Microsoft Stack (.Net Framework and .Net Core)o Experience building solutions with different storage platforms (ex: SQL Server (must), PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, Azure Storage, distributed caches like Redis, etc.)o Experience designing and working with event based distributed solutions (Ex: Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, Kafka…) o Experience on migrating legacy software to SOA or microservices highly desirableo Experience with containers and Kubernetes is desirableo Good understanding of front-end development is a plus (React, Angular)o Knowledge in other languages is a plus (Java, Go, Python)

o Extensive experience in Microsoft Stack (.Net Framework and .Net Core)o Experience building solutions with different storage platforms (ex: SQL Server (must), PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, Azure Storage, distributed caches like Redis, etc.)o Experience designing and working with event based distributed solutions (Ex: Azure Service Bus, RabbitMQ, Kafka…) o Experience on migrating legacy software to SOA or microservices highly desirableo Experience with containers and Kubernetes is desirableo Good understanding of front-end development is a plus (React, Angular)o Knowledge in other languages is a plus (Java, Go, Python) Software Development Lifecycleo Strong knowledge in CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred) and DevOps best practiceso Solid understanding of the Quality assurance in the hole process of development

Vendor certifications highly desired, especially Microsoft ones.

Excellent English communication and executive level presentation skills.

Strong sense of an individual contributor with responsibility and motivation.

Able to manage multiple projects at the same time and competing priorities.

Dynamic working approach, ‘agile’ rapid delivery approach to planning projects, and the ability to think innovatively to solve problems.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architecture

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Solutions Architects (Global client) SA/Europe or Remote (highly negotiable remuneration)

Executive summary

Our international client who is the world’s number 1 in their sector globally, helping 8 million people across six continents is seeking a number of Solutions Architects for a number of global projects.

The role is for a number of highly regarded Solutions Architects with a proven track record and experience withing a global group

– Ideally looking for someone with a history of at least 5 years of successful experience working in a global IT architecture role

– Ownership over Solution Architecture Landscape and tactical and strategic roadmap;

– Preference given to those with a Masters degree in Information Management or similar and a Bachelors in Computer Science.

with 7 years + exp in a global group

– Roles available in SA or Europe or Remotely

Package & Remuneration

– Highly negotiable depending on experience

** Please mail my team at [Email Address Removed] with the reference SOA4 for more info and/or WhatsApp [Phone Number Removed]; with your CV if you have the relevant experience (please kindly submit your CV before calling)

Learn more/Apply for this position