Technical Support Agent

Jan 3, 2023

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE

  • Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times through adherence to contact centre SLA’s and key performance indicators “(KPI’s”)
  • Ensure that player dispute resolution procedures are followed and performed timeously
  • Ensure compliance to internal and external policies, procedures and regulations with all related regulatory authorities
  • Effective management of customer faults and queries (Escalation/notification) via the CRM system to minimise machine downtime
  • Apply technical knowledge of the Limited Payout Machines “(LPM’s)” when troubleshooting faults and queries
  • Effective use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (“NCEMS”) when performing tasks and resolving LPM fault

Desired Skills:

  • Software Service Support
  • HelpDesk Experience
  • Phone support
  • Customer communication
  • Help Desk Support
  • Call Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *