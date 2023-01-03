Technical Support Agent – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE
- Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times through adherence to contact centre SLA’s and key performance indicators “(KPI’s”)
- Ensure that player dispute resolution procedures are followed and performed timeously
- Ensure compliance to internal and external policies, procedures and regulations with all related regulatory authorities
- Effective management of customer faults and queries (Escalation/notification) via the CRM system to minimise machine downtime
- Apply technical knowledge of the Limited Payout Machines “(LPM’s)” when troubleshooting faults and queries
- Effective use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (“NCEMS”) when performing tasks and resolving LPM fault
Desired Skills:
- Software Service Support
- HelpDesk Experience
- Phone support
- Customer communication
- Help Desk Support
- Call Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric