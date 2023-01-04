Analyst Developer – Configuration – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Analyst Developer in the Configuration environment to design, manage, test, implement and maintain decision and process automation through the use of low code functions aligned to business strategy and operational requirements, ensuring that the relevant internal and external governance is followed.

Key Performance Areas:

Translate business rules logic and processes into working solutions.

Strategy optimisation and continuous improvement with business leads.

Analysis of requirements and low code development and review.

Setup effective test cases and perform unit, integration, and user acceptance testing.

Quality and on-time delivery of business rules and process system support.

Research and continuous improvement.

Ensure system availability is within the set standard.

Job Requirements:

Qualification:

Minimum:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Management, Credit, Mathematics or Statistics

Qualification:

Ideal:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Other

Knowledge & Experience:

Minimum:

Knowledge & Experience:

Ideal:

Jira

Confluence

Advanced knowledge and understanding of:

Business and Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Good understanding of:

Banking systems

Banking business models

Credit operational processing

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Configuration

Developer

Banking

salesforce

Learn more/Apply for this position