Analyst Developer (Credit)

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to credit granting specifications.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

* Minimum C# or VB.Net

* SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

* ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS

* Web Services

* .Net Framework

* XML

* IIS

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA and the credit lifecycle

* Ideal MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* Powershell

* UML

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Banking systems

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

JavaScript

