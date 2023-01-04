Analyst Developer: .NET – Western Cape Winelands

Jan 4, 2023

A well established Commercial Bank in is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: .NET to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the design and development of new Front-End applications according to specifications

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

Quality

  • Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions (design)
  • Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Architects
  • Deliver development within agreed timelines
  • Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
  • Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
  • Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
  • Provide implementation instructions for new development
  • Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
  • Conduct investigations and solve system issues
  • Prepare production deployment packages
  • Ensure successful implementation
  • Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers
  • Act as Team Leader for projects
  • Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure contracted deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

  • Qualifications & Experience
  • Grade 12
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR more than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Experience in the following:

Minimum:

  • SQL (T-SQL, 5+ years)
  • C# (5+ years)
  • Windows Services (multi-threaded)
  • Web Services
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)

Ideal:

  • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
  • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
  • IIS
  • MVC or MVVM Design Pattern Powershell UML
  • .Net Core
  • XAML

Knowledge:

Minimum:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • UML
    • Banking systems environment

