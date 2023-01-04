Application Database Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 4, 2023

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Application Database Specialist to enhance and future – proof the application database(s) for the banks product offerings.
Purpose Statement:

  • Fulfilling the role of a subject matter expert and senior database advisor on all matters relating to tuning, index design, data archiving and performance
  • Providing subject matter expertise and insights towards development, and to perform CRUD (Create, Read, Update and Delete) operations for database
  • Administering and performance tuning databases that run on top of the database platform, and ensuring it is optimally configured to sustain current and anticipated future
  • Developing, maintaining, and ensuring best practices are followed by the Product Team
  • Report writing and building functionality to current applications

Qualification:
Minimum:

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / VocationalMicrosoft Database Certification (MCDBA and/or MCTS (SQL Administration)

Ideal:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Systems Engineering or Information Technology – Computer Science
  • Multiple qualifications in various infrastructure disciplines (Networking, Operating Systems, Virtualization, etc.)

Knowledge & Experience
Knowledge – Minimum:

Experience – Minimum:

  • 3- 5 years’ experience in PL-SQL programming and Oracle performance tuning and Optimisation
  • Previous experience in coaching, mentoring and guidance of team members
  • Training staff and end-users in data storage and retrieval
  • Experience in data management

Knowledge – Ideal:

  • Cloud platforms for AWS/Azure
  • Application Delivery Controllers
  • Automation, scripting (Ansible)
  • Monitoring tools
  • Capacity Planning
  • BCP Concepts
  • Containers
  • Data warehousing
  • Big data

Experience – Ideal:

  • 5+ years’ experience in T-SQL programming, SQL performance tuning and optimisation, and Microsoft SQL Server
  • Previous experience as a Data Specialist

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Database Specialist
  • SQL

