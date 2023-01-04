Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Open-Source Software IT Solutions Company provide a cost-effective development, Integration & support solutions for Mobile Operators, Banking Industry and smaller Private Sector Companies. They require an Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer to join their team of ground breaking developers.

You will be responsible for providing IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. This role gives you freedom to rotate between office and home.

Technologies/Skills Required

Java

Spring

Hibernate

Maven

REST and/or SOAP web services

JavaScript + Angular

Bootstrap

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Linux System Administration

Networking (Basics)

Web Security

Strong Debugging Skills

Test Driven Development

System Design experience advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ49646 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company of R720k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.

