IT Technician

Job Purpose

Responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing hardware & software components of the organization’s computers.

Overall management of all IT related functions pertaining to the US Contact Centre.

Principal Accountabilities

Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, servers, printers, and scanners

Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral device

Checking computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards ) to ensure functionality

Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications

Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment

Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests

Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone)

Setting up accounts for new users

Repairing and replacing equipment as necessary

Overseeing security of all systems, especially the internet, and installing antivirus protection

Fixing network faults

Network maintenance

Regular audits of all IT equipment

Exit and Entry checklist to be completed

Job Specific Capabilities and Experience:

Experience

Essential: Matric, Grade 12 A+ N+

PABX Support

In-depth knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks and operating systems

Desirable: MCSE

Diploma Related in IT

Technical Skills: Hardware & software Support

Key Skills and Competencies

A technical, logical thought process

An ability to stick to strict deadlines

An ability to prioritise

Excellent troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail

Ability to communicate and liaise with internal and external customers

High degree of accuracy

Good interpersonal skills Ability to work under pressure

High work standards

Flexible Team player

Person Profile

Self- motivated and disciplined

Ability to work under pressure

Resilient and pro-active Organised and methodical

Enthusiastic and energetic

Deadline focussed

Culturally aware Punctual Flexible

Team player

Job Context

International travel may be

Required to work on public

Required to work night

Desired Skills:

Software Installation

Organised

Flexibility

work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position