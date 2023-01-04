IT Technician

Job Purpose
Responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing hardware & software components of the organization’s computers.
Overall management of all IT related functions pertaining to the US Contact Centre.
Principal Accountabilities
- Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, servers, printers, and scanners
- Setting up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral device
- Checking computer hardware (HDD, mouses, keyboards ) to ensure functionality
- Installing and configuring appropriate software and functions according to specifications
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders
- Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks
- Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests
- Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone)
- Setting up accounts for new users
- Repairing and replacing equipment as necessary
- Overseeing security of all systems, especially the internet, and installing antivirus protection
- Fixing network faults
- Network maintenance
- Regular audits of all IT equipment
- Exit and Entry checklist to be completed
Job Specific Capabilities and Experience:
Experience
Essential: Matric, Grade 12 A+ N+
PABX Support
In-depth knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks and operating systems
Desirable: MCSE
Diploma Related in IT
Technical Skills: Hardware & software Support
Key Skills and Competencies
A technical, logical thought process
An ability to stick to strict deadlines
An ability to prioritise
Excellent troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail
Ability to communicate and liaise with internal and external customers
High degree of accuracy
Good interpersonal skills Ability to work under pressure
High work standards
Flexible Team player
Person Profile
Self- motivated and disciplined
Ability to work under pressure
Resilient and pro-active Organised and methodical
Enthusiastic and energetic
Deadline focussed
Culturally aware Punctual Flexible
Team player
Job Context
- International travel may be
- Required to work on public
- Required to work night
Desired Skills:
- Software Installation
- Organised
- Flexibility
- work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree