Java Angular Software Developer – Hybrid – R1152k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 4, 2023

Leading ICT business in SA that develops software, application products, APIs, custom solutions, microservices and integration solutions for organisations is looking for a Senior Java Angular Software Developer to make their people’s lives simpler and more efficient.

You will be responsible about creating website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework as well as integrate data from various back-end services and databases

They are a company that believes anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. SEND YOUR CV’S TODAY

Requirements:

  • Desired Skills & Experience:
  • Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
  • Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
  • Unit Testing.
  • Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:
  • Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
  • Angular 7+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
  • Java
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • REST/SOAP/AJAX
  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap
  • Typescript
  • Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
  • Proven working experience in web development and web based User Interfaces.
  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
  • Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.
  • Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming and web service development
  • Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
  • Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines
  • Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
  • Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.
  • Cloud native development experience (advantage Azure)

Reference Number for this position is GZ55152 which is a permanent position working from home but might be required to be on site from time to time offering a cost to company salary of R1152k pa negotiable on experience and ability.

