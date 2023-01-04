Java Angular Software Developer – Hybrid – R1152k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading ICT business in SA that develops software, application products, APIs, custom solutions, microservices and integration solutions for organisations is looking for a Senior Java Angular Software Developer to make their people’s lives simpler and more efficient.
You will be responsible about creating website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework as well as integrate data from various back-end services and databases
They are a company that believes anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. SEND YOUR CV’S TODAY
Requirements:
- Desired Skills & Experience:
- Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
- Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:
- Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:
- Angular 7+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions
- Java
- HTML5
- CSS
- REST/SOAP/AJAX
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Typescript
- Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)
- Proven working experience in web development and web based User Interfaces.
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.
- Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.
- Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming and web service development
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines
- Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.
- Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.
- Cloud native development experience (advantage Azure)
Reference Number for this position is GZ55152 which is a permanent position working from home but might be required to be on site from time to time offering a cost to company salary of R1152k pa negotiable on experience and ability.
