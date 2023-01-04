Java Angular Software Developer – Hybrid – R1152k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading ICT business in SA that develops software, application products, APIs, custom solutions, microservices and integration solutions for organisations is looking for a Senior Java Angular Software Developer to make their people’s lives simpler and more efficient.

You will be responsible about creating website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework as well as integrate data from various back-end services and databases

They are a company that believes anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. SEND YOUR CV’S TODAY

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Experienced Web Developers with minimum 5 years development experience with the following key technologies and concepts:

Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of the following:

Angular 7+ (with TypeScript) and higher versions

Java

HTML5

CSS

REST/SOAP/AJAX

jQuery

Bootstrap

Typescript

Test Driven Development (be able to write own unit test cases) – Integration with other systems (Web Services, DB, MQ, etc.)

Proven working experience in web development and web based User Interfaces.

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices.

Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, and interaction with store procedures.

Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming and web service development

Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills

Strong organizational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

Exposure to Application Architecture will be an added advantage.

Cloud native development experience (advantage Azure)

Reference Number for this position is GZ55152 which is a permanent position working from home but might be required to be on site from time to time offering a cost to company salary of R1152k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Java

HTML5

CSS

JQuery

