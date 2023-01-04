Java Developer Team Leader – Centurion – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A South African, top financial company specialising in short term and long-term insurance is currently looking for a Java Developer Team Leader to join their dynamic team. The company prides itself on assisting their clients reach their financial wellness and sustaining it.

You will be required to manage a small team of Java Developers, design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications as well as obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements.

Join a corporate that believes a true driver of business success is for their employees to feel appreciated and protected.

Sounds exciting? Don’t miss the opportunity of working with a highly skilled team. APPLY NOW!!

Requirements

8 years’ experience

Leadership and management experience will be an advantage

A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience

Experienced in the following technologies:

JavaSE 1.8

SQL

JSF2.2, Javascript

JavaEE 6

Websphere application server v8.5

Subversion / Jenkins

Financial background an advantage

Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Reference Number for this position is GZ56180 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JavaSE 1.8

SQL

JavaEE 6

JSF2.2

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position