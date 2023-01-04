Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg – R700k per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks is on the hunt for a Java Engineer for their Johannesburg branch. Their experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, government, insurance and telecoms sectors and they maintain their track record by using vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

You will be working alongside a team of IT professionals to manage code releases and test solutions,

Requirements:

JavaEE

Java 8

Java EE 7

Microservices

Springboot

Eclipse

IntelliJ

Maven

Jenkins

Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ52311 which is a permanent position in Johannesburg offering up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

