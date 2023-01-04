Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg – R700k Per Annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A fantastic opportunity to join South Africa’s leading software engineering and solutions company voted the Best Company to work for. You will be working with the best minds in the industry who will inspire you to go further and to do more than you thought possible

In this role you will be required to build loyalty platforms designed to drive consumer behaviour and help improve the health and wellness of South Africans. You will also be responsible for designing and developing high-performance web applications that enable multinational organisations to track risks, including fraud and white-collar crime, across the globe.

If you want to be part of this international leading Tech company that build motivated and competent teams to design, build and implement software systems and solutions that help businesses become so much more, APPLY NOW!!!!

Knowledge and Skills:

Java

J2EE

Spring

Presentation layer technologies such as

Thymeleaf

JSP

JSF

Spring MVC

Angular

AngularJS

React

js

Ember

ORM tools such as

JPA

Hibernate

MyBatis

Spring Data

Couchbase

Data tools such as

Oracle

PostgreSQL

Microsoft SQL

Neo4j

Mongo

CouchDB

Build tools such as:

Maven

Gradle

ANT

Reference Number for this position is GZ50024 which is a permanent position offering a salary of up to R700k per annum based on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

