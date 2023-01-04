Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg – R700k Per Annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity to join South Africa’s leading software engineering and solutions company voted the Best Company to work for. You will be working with the best minds in the industry who will inspire you to go further and to do more than you thought possible
In this role you will be required to build loyalty platforms designed to drive consumer behaviour and help improve the health and wellness of South Africans. You will also be responsible for designing and developing high-performance web applications that enable multinational organisations to track risks, including fraud and white-collar crime, across the globe.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Java
- J2EE
- Spring
- Presentation layer technologies such as
- Thymeleaf
- JSP
- JSF
- Spring MVC
- Angular
- AngularJS
- React
- js
- Ember
- ORM tools such as
- JPA
- Hibernate
- MyBatis
- Spring Data
- Couchbase
- Data tools such as
- Oracle
- PostgreSQL
- Microsoft SQL
- Neo4j
- Mongo
- CouchDB
Build tools such as:
- Maven
- Gradle
- ANT
Reference Number for this position is GZ50024 which is a permanent position offering a salary of up to R700k per annum based on experience and ability.
