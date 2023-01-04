JSE-Intermediate C# Developer

Purpose of the job is to develop, support, maintain and enhance both new and old systems on production related issues in order to ensure the most effective system functioning to enable daily business operations

Minimum requirements

Qualification

National diploma in Information Technology Software Development (Essential)

BTech / Relevant degree in Information Technology Software Development (Preferred)

Experience and Knowledge

3 – 5 years work experience as a software developer

2 – 3 years C#, ASPNET Core Javascript / AngularJS / Angular, SQL,

MongoDB or any other document database: 1 year (ideal)

Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.

Analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Sound understanding of coding and development processes.

Experience with working in an agile environment.

Understanding of design patterns / clean code principles

Results Delivery

Apply cost effectiveness principles in everyday delivery to contribute to achievement of departmental financial targets

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Measure success and standard of performance through 360º feedback process, which will include positive, as well as negative feedback regarding services required and provided IT delivery across projects by delivering on the expectations of internal business stakeholders to improve ongoing enhancements through monthly releases

Process Management

Ensure consistent production stability of Reference Data Store and other key production environments through the fixing of identified system defects

Attend ongoing status meetings with line manager in order to review progress against code reviews and agreed deliverables within expected timeframes

Review processes and procedures on a continuous basis and provide input in order to ensure that the most efficient methods are applied

Respond to priority incidents within the agreed Service Level Agreement timeframes in order to ensure prompt service delivery according to the required standards

Oversee dissemination of end of day data to the external stakeholders through the Information Dissemination Service system by investigation of system/product failures and corrective action taken as necessary

Mitigate risks by following the Enterprise Service Management process tool which will ensure deliverables within the regulated expectations

Complete Technical Impact Analyses document through investigation of root cause analyses in order to determine potential risks of the proposed solution and impact thereof on other systems

Attend training sessions and remain updated with the latest technology in order to ensure a working knowledge of the technology used as well as the business functionality there of

Be available at all times via cell phone, e-mail etc. when on standby in order to provide technical assistance as and when required

Propose solutions for root cause identified to line manager to discuss in order to ensure sound decisions on corrective action to be taken

Respond to ongoing stakeholders queries and provide systematic/step-by-step guidance on system usage when required

Manage own delivery against agreed deliverables and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required

Attend to ad-hoc duties and responsibilities as assigned by manager in continuation of business and increased productivity

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

