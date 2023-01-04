Junior Software Developer

Opportunity to work in an exciting company that deals with unique and challenging projects.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Able to function and contribute meaningfully to a team and report to the team lead
- Ability to self-learn and follow design principals and concepts required
- Be reliable and available when needed
- Take instructions
- Understand user stories and assist in estimation of coding tasks
- Be proficient in C#, HTML, JavaScript and or TypeScript and SQL and ORM
- Ability to use conventional source control (GIT)
- Ability to use issue trackers like JIRA
- Ability to track your time spend using a given tool
- Understand the SDLC
- Be familiar/comfortable with OOP, SOLID and CQRS principals
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
- At least a Matric or equivalent
- Certificate in software development is advantageous
- 2 years’ software development experience required
Preferred Skillset:
- .NET
- ASP.NET
- C#
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Transact-SQL
- No-SQL
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Asp.Net
- HTML
- T-SQL
- Javascript
- Typescript
- .Net
- CSS
- No-SQL
- Jira
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
IT Services and IT Consulting