Junior Software Developer

Jan 4, 2023

Opportunity to work in an exciting company that deals with unique and challenging projects.

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Able to function and contribute meaningfully to a team and report to the team lead
  • Ability to self-learn and follow design principals and concepts required
  • Be reliable and available when needed
  • Take instructions
  • Understand user stories and assist in estimation of coding tasks
  • Be proficient in C#, HTML, JavaScript and or TypeScript and SQL and ORM
  • Ability to use conventional source control (GIT)
  • Ability to use issue trackers like JIRA
  • Ability to track your time spend using a given tool
  • Understand the SDLC
  • Be familiar/comfortable with OOP, SOLID and CQRS principals

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

  • At least a Matric or equivalent
  • Certificate in software development is advantageous
  • 2 years’ software development experience required

Preferred Skillset:

  • .NET
  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Transact-SQL
  • No-SQL

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Asp.Net
  • HTML
  • T-SQL
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • .Net
  • CSS
  • No-SQL
  • Jira
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

IT Services and IT Consulting

