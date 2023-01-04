Junior Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Opportunity to work in an exciting company that deals with unique and challenging projects.

Role and Responsibilities:

Able to function and contribute meaningfully to a team and report to the team lead

Ability to self-learn and follow design principals and concepts required

Be reliable and available when needed

Take instructions

Understand user stories and assist in estimation of coding tasks

Be proficient in C#, HTML, JavaScript and or TypeScript and SQL and ORM

Ability to use conventional source control (GIT)

Ability to use issue trackers like JIRA

Ability to track your time spend using a given tool

Understand the SDLC

Be familiar/comfortable with OOP, SOLID and CQRS principals

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

At least a Matric or equivalent

Certificate in software development is advantageous

2 years’ software development experience required

Preferred Skillset:

.NET

ASP.NET

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTML

CSS

Transact-SQL

No-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

IT Services and IT Consulting

