Mobile / IOS Android – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria

This position will mainly be responsible for coordinating & the developing of the mobile application and databases

Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.

Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.

Knowledge of the software development life cycle.

Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.

Deep programing language knowledge.

The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent planning and project management skills.

Ability to multitask and work with multiple stakeholders.

Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing excellent customer service.

Ability to work independently and carry out assignment to completion.

Excellent business acumen.

Ability to work unsupervised.

Must be able to solve problems independently

Minimum Requirements:

A relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and

A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management

Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.

Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).

Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

Directing system testing and validation procedures.

Directing software programming and documentation development.

Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.

Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.

Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

Desired Skills:

Flutter

3 – 5 years Andriod Mobile Developemenrnt

Bsc Degree Information Sciences

